Gmt Capital Lifted Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Position By $2.04 Million; Ativo Capital Management Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Position By $1.24 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) stake by 239.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 72,731 shares as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 103,095 shares with $2.97M value, up from 30,364 last quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In now has $416.86M valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 197,231 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 148.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 6,811 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 11,410 shares with $2.08M value, up from 4,599 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 6,070 shares to 4,043 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 3,529 shares and now owns 13,294 shares. Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Co Ltd accumulated 163,769 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vanguard Inc accumulated 23.04 million shares. Pitcairn Com owns 8,438 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 189,715 shares. 3,492 were accumulated by Affinity Advisors Ltd Llc. The Illinois-based New Vernon Mngmt Llc has invested 1.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 958 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgewater Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,144 shares. Burney Company holds 1.24% or 109,923 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 407,339 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,815 shares. Moreover, Security National Bank Of So Dak has 0.36% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,600 shares. Charles Schwab holds 1.23 million shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 125 shares. Northeast Invest reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,025 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 153,857 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 431,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 131,705 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.01% or 20,147 shares. Kennedy Management Inc stated it has 100,372 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.09M shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 11,435 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Gmt Capital reported 103,095 shares. 7,229 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Stephens Ar owns 229,153 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 44,420 shares. 4,680 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Robin News: RRGB Stock Sizzles on Buyout Buzz – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.: An Activist-Driven Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRGB, GCI, NEWM, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CHWY,SKX,RRGB,YGYI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $5.28M were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC. Shares for $52,000 were bought by Kaufman Glenn B. on Monday, June 10.

