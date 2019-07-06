Gmt Capital Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position; Cutler Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Parke Bancorp (PKBK)

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 440,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.04M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.37 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5,619 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares to 584,400 shares, valued at $56.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,490 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts names new CFO, COO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 202,265 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Lc has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 36,797 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.02% or 2.19 million shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 10,390 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 324,616 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 2.16 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 13,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co reported 45,618 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 842,465 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 693,174 shares stake. 52.35 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Moreover, Oz Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 163,100 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of stock was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Bancorp, Looking At A Buyout? – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) Raises Quarterly Dividend 40% to $0.07; 0.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” on April 17, 2018. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 13, 2015 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2015.