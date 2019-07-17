Gmt Capital Lifted Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $9.46 Million; Delta Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.73M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $68.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 62,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,030 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates International Women’s Day at Offices Around the World – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Enhancements to its Norwegian Cruise Line Brand’s 2019 and 2020 Itinerary Deployments to Capitalize on Strong Global Demand Environment – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Opening of Second School With Proceeds From Hope Starts Here Hurricane Relief Campaign – globenewswire.com” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.23% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 88,987 shares. Mig Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6.72% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 902,025 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 4,017 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 20.94M shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 9,516 shares. Gmt Capital owns 778,100 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 29 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 22,568 shares stake. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 7,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 100 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications owns 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 8,200 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) PT Lowered to $427 at Credit Suisse; Sees Long-Term Gains Despite Short-Term Pains – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Duopolistic Industry Will Prevent Boeing Stock from Stalling – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.