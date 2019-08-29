Gmt Capital Lifted Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $5.44 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Pitcairn Company Increased Stake by $351,973

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 7,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 612,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.07 million, up from 545,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 1.69 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Invest Strategies Lc holds 35,630 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Management LP has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 53,500 shares. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 12,361 shares. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 1.42 million were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 675 are owned by Community Retail Bank Na. Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Royal London Asset Management reported 192,527 shares. Finemark Bancorporation has 72,351 shares. Atria Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 4.44M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 166,200 shares to 30.77 million shares, valued at $219.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,070 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 1,714 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration stated it has 24,400 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 13,200 shares. Charter Commerce, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,059 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 60 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% or 93,354 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 294 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 6,572 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 379,188 shares. Natixis owns 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 533,533 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tdam Usa accumulated 159,659 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 71,014 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 4,846 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,386 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.