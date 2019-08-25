Gmt Capital Lifted By $5.44 Million Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake; CASIO COMPUTER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CSIOF) Shorts Increased By 4.04%

Gmt Capital Corp increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 67,200 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 612,880 shares with $50.07M value, up from 545,680 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $39.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

CASIO COMPUTER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) had an increase of 4.04% in short interest. CSIOF’s SI was 2.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.04% from 2.17M shares previously. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 28.14% above currents $83.11 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage stated it has 56,747 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 0.37% or 2,988 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 0.17% stake. Alexandria Ltd Llc stated it has 2,774 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 6,368 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has invested 0.4% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Miles Cap stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Loews invested in 3,370 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 437,675 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Lp holds 159,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 797,168 shares. Sei Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 497,833 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – A Fool-Proof Formula For Free Credit Cards – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Capital One Cyberbreach A Result Of High Turnover – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 51,500 shares to 3.50M valued at $344.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 228,400 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was reduced too.