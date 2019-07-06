Gmt Capital Increased Its Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Market Valuation Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position Held by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 743,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 731,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 1.72 million shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Sponsor Exit from Long-Term Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise: All Aboard – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractive Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.