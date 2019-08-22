Gmt Capital Increased Its Position in Lennar (LEN) as Valuation Declined; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $9.02 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 7.03M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.88 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares to 52,400 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,520 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Company owns 402 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability reported 12,000 shares stake. Nomura has 0.12% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Whittier invested in 1,802 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 13,456 shares. Delphi Inc Ma reported 12,573 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership has 2.33M shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Co holds 79,453 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Sib Limited Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 470,385 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,783 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.1% or 784,550 shares. Amp Investors Limited has 0.09% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 305,959 shares.

