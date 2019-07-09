Gmt Capital Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Holding by $376,376

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,130 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 1.93 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 2.70M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $68.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares to 7,833 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.