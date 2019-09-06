Gmt Capital Holding in Lennar (LEN) Has Increased as Shares Declined; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.02. About 148,938 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 693,784 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). United Automobile Association stated it has 784,550 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fil Limited accumulated 6.26 million shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 382,633 shares. 176,016 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 55 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 6,934 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 47,629 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 10,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 257,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fdx Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 15,794 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.08% stake.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 197,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $42.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,490 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Powerful “Crystal Ball” For Uncovering Great Stocks… – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,746 are owned by Company Bank. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 10,925 shares. Intact Inv Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 85,300 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 202,979 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 60,644 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities holds 2.43 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. 246,852 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.19 million shares. Moreover, Polaris Management Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 19,816 shares. 325,477 are owned by Cbre Clarion Lc. California-based Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Jnba Advsrs owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree accumulated 511 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 413,364 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $65.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $333.49 million for 19.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.