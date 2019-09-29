Gmt Capital Holding In Crh Plc (CRH) Was Increased; United Asset Strategies Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Lifted

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 492,590 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, up from 450,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.22 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 25/04/2018 – CRH: Like-for-Like Sales Affected by Adverse Weather; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL & BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING A FURTHER C. EUR 1.5 BLN TO EUR 2 BLN OF DIVESTMENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS PAUSE ON ANY MAJOR ACQUISITION ACTIVITY TO LAST “PRETTY MUCH THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR”; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – REPURCHASE PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 262.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 8,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.14 million shares to 6.66 million shares, valued at $37.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,327 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CRH shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.01 million shares or 2.23% less from 36.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 36,778 shares. 14,399 are held by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 7,400 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 318,892 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,213 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 182,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 87,868 are owned by Us Bank & Trust De. Sit Assoc reported 37,925 shares. 16,910 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. 67 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares to 98,023 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,703 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 62,404 shares. Amarillo Bankshares accumulated 1,336 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt stated it has 22.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Arbor Investment Advsr Lc has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investment House Lc invested in 81,082 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Td Management Lc holds 238 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.63% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 39,236 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim owns 139,149 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Ltd Llc has 3,078 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 64,594 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 31,012 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bailard holds 51,186 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru holds 0.25% or 3,913 shares in its portfolio.