Gmt Capital Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Has Increased by $8.94 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $850,752 as Share Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 54,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 389,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.28 million, up from 335,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 2.35M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $542.73M for 15.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 8,771 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 59,075 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 216,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 5,727 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.22% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 48,412 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 41,360 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.35% or 686,745 shares. Energy Income Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 1.37% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Shelton Management reported 2,834 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.79% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 587,512 shares stake. 210,503 were accumulated by Interest Grp Inc Inc. 4,591 are owned by Private Trust Communications Na. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 7,341 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 258,113 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,200 shares to 89,520 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,490 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

