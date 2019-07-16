Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) as Stock Price Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Amgen (Put) (AMGN) Stake by $11.66 Million; Valuation Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 3.90 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN) by 60.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 101,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $177.62. About 1.64 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51,000 shares to 81,900 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc by 97,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 1,656 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 242,855 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Personal Advsrs reported 208,886 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 3,041 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 29,984 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Management. Invesco Ltd reported 7.86M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 245 shares in its portfolio. 182,715 were reported by Donaldson Management Limited Com. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 1.62M shares. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.85% or 147,463 shares. 13,143 were reported by Saratoga Inv Mgmt. Affinity Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 39,815 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr LP reported 3,400 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.37 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.