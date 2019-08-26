Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding by $7.47 Million; Stock Value Declined; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding Maintained by Davis-Rea Ltd

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12 million, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 11.54M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd owns 9,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Llp has 0.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 1,357 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.32% or 22,550 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cap Advsr Ok has 35,248 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com holds 48,666 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winslow Capital Limited has invested 1.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 42,300 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.08% or 5,452 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btr Capital reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 38,981 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

