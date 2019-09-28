Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Celanese Del (CE) as Market Value Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $31.74 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 61,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.21 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 187,800 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434.00 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 53,733 shares stake. Curbstone Financial Corp owns 0.42% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,930 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 81,627 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co reported 17,540 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman has invested 0.23% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 6,000 are held by Gam Ag. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Us Savings Bank De owns 16,203 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 116,667 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 154,837 shares stake. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 19,959 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 224,387 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.90 million shares stake.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 329,300 shares to 412,800 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 167,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing FinTech – Motley Fool" on September 27, 2019