Gmt Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Stock Price Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $6.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square Options Traders Betting That History Will Repeat Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.24M shares to 7.80M shares, valued at $47.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,400 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).