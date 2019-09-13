Gmt Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $35.72 Million; Panagora Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 686,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 272,120 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27 million, down from 959,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 2.27M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 532.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.54M, up from 251,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 3.43M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 68,000 shares to 515,550 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.23 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 136,867 shares to 304,441 shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 44,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,429 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

