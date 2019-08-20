Gmt Capital Has Lowered By $7.47 Million Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake; First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 13.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24M shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 7.80M shares with $47.12M value, down from 9.05M last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 4.26 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 47 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 50 sold and decreased their holdings in First Defiance Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 12.49 million shares, down from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $12.02 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 31,086 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 95,105 shares.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 1,427 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has declined 10.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $532.27 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

More notable recent First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: First Defiance Financial – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/14/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $36,661 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Stock Drops 26% on Updated Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp increased 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 154,200 shares to 891,650 valued at $58.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 440,300 shares and now owns 2.34 million shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity. Hagale John E bought $85,500 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.