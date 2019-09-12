Gmt Capital Has Lifted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $3.68 Million; Stock Value Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $332,071; Share Price Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 315,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 245,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 763,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 518,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 2.64M shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,754 are owned by Security Tru. De Burlo Group stated it has 2,000 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 5,927 shares stake. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 17,744 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 6,810 shares. Coastline invested in 45,483 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser holds 3,859 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,482 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has 2.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 30,624 shares. Cypress Capital invested 2.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 56,140 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,010 shares. South Texas Money Management has 9,252 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 49,100 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $91.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 686,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,120 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.