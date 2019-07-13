Gmt Capital Has Lifted Its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Stake; Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) Sentiment Is 1.2

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Altisource Asset Management Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Gmt Capital Corp increased Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) stake by 239.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 72,731 shares as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB)’s stock rose 0.27%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 103,095 shares with $2.97M value, up from 30,364 last quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In now has $399.75M valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 230,936 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & more; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%

The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 423 shares traded. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has declined 69.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75; 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive

Twin Securities Inc. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 63,535 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 81 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

More news for Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Announces New Asset Management Agreement with Front Yard Residential – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form 8-K Ashford Inc. For: Oct 02 – StreetInsider.com” and published on October 02, 2018 is yet another important article.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.28 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Kaufman Glenn B. also bought $52,000 worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares. Another trade for 203,336 shares valued at $5.28 million was made by Vintage Capital Management LLC on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 186,000 shares to 7.89M valued at $281.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 104,400 shares and now owns 401,070 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.