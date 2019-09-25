Gmt Capital Has Increased Its Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Holding by $9.21 Million; Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Lowered Its Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 383,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.02 million, up from 907,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 274,032 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,066 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22M, down from 49,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $285.91. About 684,598 shares traded or 33.63% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.73 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 1,597 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Millennium Lc accumulated 110,963 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,300 shares. Natixis accumulated 23,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Archon Ltd has 23,500 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 351,388 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cap Services Of America Incorporated owns 67,836 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 8,110 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 11,257 shares. 1,885 are held by Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership. Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63,340 shares to 307,320 shares, valued at $71.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 467,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.