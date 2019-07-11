Gmt Capital Has Increased Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Gmt Capital Corp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 6,290 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 370,660 shares with $87.62M value, up from 364,370 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 1.36 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $13 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. See Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Gmt Capital Corp decreased U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 104,400 shares to 401,070 valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Millendo Therapeutics Inc stake by 39,108 shares and now owns 14,314 shares. Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $402 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. Shares for $27.21 million were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 4,449 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Lc has invested 1.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). World Asset Inc has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 13,641 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc owns 34,539 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 26,305 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 396 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com reported 5,464 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Street reported 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 39 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 81,414 shares or 1.7% of the stock.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 201,301 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity. The insider GRANGER CLARENCE L bought $283,185.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $540.83 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 42.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Invest Mngmt Limited reported 127,000 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 804,802 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 49,960 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 720 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Shelton Cap Management holds 377 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 67,312 shares. Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 357,805 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Company owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,746 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest owns 223,782 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,620 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).