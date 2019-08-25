Gmt Capital Has Decreased Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $6.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Pros Holdings (PRO) Position

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 186,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 7.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.54 million, down from 8.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 595,393 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 887,639 shares traded or 68.87% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 43,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 48,353 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 35,150 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 17,385 shares. Invesco Limited reported 22,559 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 2,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bank Of America De owns 248,211 shares. Da Davidson Com reported 8,660 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 1,675 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 300,890 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2.20M shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.04% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 12,020 shares. 9,493 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1,342 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 195,000 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shell Asset Management Company holds 26,399 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 79,544 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 74,858 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 7.21M shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 180,899 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 49,814 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 37,060 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.17% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 163,432 were reported by Heartland Advsr. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 9,385 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.