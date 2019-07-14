Gmt Capital Has Decreased By $6.51 Million Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 186,000 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 7.89 million shares with $281.54M value, down from 8.07 million last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 1.21M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Century Aluminum had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9 target. See Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) latest ratings:

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.28M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp increased Summit Matls Inc stake by 1.07M shares to 2.66 million valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 15,700 shares and now owns 447,550 shares. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) was raised too.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $616.39 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.