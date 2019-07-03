Gmt Capital Has Cut Its U S Concrete (USCR) Position by $4.28 Million; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Rgm Capital Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 61.34% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 112,769 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. On Friday, January 18 BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 1,553 shares. 2,000 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares with value of $104,520 were sold by Weiss Adam J..

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cornerstone's Adam Miller Recognized as a 2019 Best CEO for Women – Business Wire" on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cornerstone Awarded Best Corporate Extended Enterprise Learning System by Talented Learning – Business Wire" published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech owns 4,762 shares. Endowment Management LP owns 0.29% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 37,980 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 45,685 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,366 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 9,269 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 111,180 shares for 13.94% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 2,558 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 46,438 shares. 4,500 are owned by Accredited Investors. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 42,679 shares. Brinker Capital holds 8,850 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.2% stake. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 13,400 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 136,664 shares to 692,459 shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 72,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,095 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Mngmt reported 61,113 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 17,900 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 12 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Limited Ny has invested 0.51% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Lomas Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2.79% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 628,798 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). South Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.5% or 39,420 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,830 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).