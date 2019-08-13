Gmt Capital Has Boosted Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by $2.04 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Blue Fin Capital Boosted Position by $433,001

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 239.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 72,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 103,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 36,143 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SEES 2Q EPS 55C-75C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.6. About 4.88 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1,152 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 7.06M shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,911 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 34,975 shares. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 5.89% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 96,039 shares. New England And Mgmt stated it has 2,400 shares. Jupiter Asset has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartford Investment Management invested in 0.41% or 79,744 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 200 shares. 1,515 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.2% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 2,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Kaufman Glenn B. bought $52,000 worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Monday, June 10.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares to 584,400 shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,314 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).