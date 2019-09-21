Gmt Capital Decreased Its Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $22.62 Million as Stock Declined; As Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stock Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Its Stake

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 837,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.03 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 3.35M shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1)

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks Bouncing off 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Trading for Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $697.06 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,105 shares to 53,419 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 615,758 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $144.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.