Gmt Capital Decreased Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding by $3.90 Million; Granite Investment Partners Maintains Position in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR)

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 779,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 29.99 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.70M, down from 30.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.42M market cap company. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is down 4.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 297,772 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 292,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 236,363 shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 32,354 shares to 36,817 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 68,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,264 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AWR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 0.11% less from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 750,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 8,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 20,104 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.12% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 16,905 are held by Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 5.64M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 173,363 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 57,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% or 14,706 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,288 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 329,300 shares to 412,800 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

