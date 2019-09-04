Gmt Capital Decreased By $638,577 Its Alico (ALCO) Stake; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Alico Inc (ALCO) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 23,651 shares as Alico Inc (ALCO)’s stock rose 17.50%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 284,727 shares with $7.75 million value, down from 308,378 last quarter. Alico Inc now has $237.52M valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1,940 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has risen 1.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 9.34% above currents $97.4 stock price. Electronic Arts had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.70 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock increased 2.71% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $97.4. About 938,827 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 47,611 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 0.01% stake. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 35,403 are owned by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 27,243 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.14% or 237,116 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma holds 60,977 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 0.02% or 575,599 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny invested in 117,324 shares. 15,215 were reported by Coastline Tru. Axa invested in 0.1% or 255,044 shares. Conning reported 6,231 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

