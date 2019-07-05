Gmt Capital Cut Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake as Market Value Declined; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $1.28 Million; Shares Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 8.29M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Is Soaring, Taking These Dozen Oil Stocks Up With It – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum upgraded to Buy at Stifel on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10 million for 25.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T Atlanta Open moves to larger site – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike partners with Netflix and â€˜Stranger Thingsâ€™ to bring back nostalgic 80s shoes and show inspired clothing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Inch up as Investors Await Fed Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.