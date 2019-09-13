Gmt Capital Cut Its Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $5.69 Million as Shares Declined; Adams Express Company Holding In Coca (KO) Was Has Raised

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 6.66M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, down from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 10.60 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 229.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 371,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 533,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15M, up from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 177,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 48,771 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,000 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 348,582 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 71,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 80,100 shares. Kessler Invest Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 53,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gmt Cap holds 1.32% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 6.66M shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,575 shares. Moreover, Caymus Cap Lp has 2.51% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 329,961 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Parametric Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.14 million for 90.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 248,733 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. London Of Virginia holds 2.62 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,500 shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.77% or 451,427 shares in its portfolio. Permit Capital Limited Co reported 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5,716 are owned by Annex Advisory Ltd Co. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 652,879 shares. Cambridge Invest invested in 0.23% or 483,683 shares. West Oak Ltd has 7,050 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 35,119 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,167 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,138 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt owns 4,907 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 19,823 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 27,400 shares to 148,300 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,197 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP).