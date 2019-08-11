Gmt Capital Cut Its Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Declined; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position as Stock Price Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 146,599 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 150,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 30.77 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.93M, down from 30.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 2.07M shares traded or 119.28% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.26 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 107,360 shares to 146,570 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

