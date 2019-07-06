Gmt Capital Cut Its Alico (ALCO) Holding by $638,577; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holder Rdl Financial Has Raised Position by $307,736

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Alico Inc (ALCO) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 23,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,727 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 308,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Alico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 4,515 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has declined 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO)

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 256,042 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 21,010 shares. Impact Ltd Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,527 shares stake. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 1.31 million shares. 8,510 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 41,692 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 1.06% or 137,460 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 34,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 15,124 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 5,681 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 38,127 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider KLAUDER PAUL bought 3,110 shares worth $154,909.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares to 36,544 shares, valued at $63.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 52,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).