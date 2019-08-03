Gmt Capital Cut Entegris (ENTG) Stake By $6.51 Million; First Foundation Advisors Has Lifted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake

First Foundation Advisors increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 5,555 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 170,935 shares with $11.32 million value, up from 165,380 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 186,000 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 7.89M shares with $281.54M value, down from 8.07M last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $5.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,835 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Washington Tru Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 884 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 32,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 89,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.46 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Prelude Limited Liability Corp owns 249 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 274,694 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Teton has 0.8% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 855 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has 35,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,342 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Gmt Capital Corp increased Westrock Co stake by 52,400 shares to 664,100 valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 67,200 shares and now owns 612,880 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 382,216 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communications stated it has 19,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 95,423 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp. 27,606 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Burns J W And Company Incorporated holds 30,127 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 1,573 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Mgmt Llc accumulated 16,095 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 54,881 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 114,605 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas Inc. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 3,679 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 365,401 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 1.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

First Foundation Advisors decreased Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) stake by 17,837 shares to 15,726 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mfs Multi (NYSE:MMT) stake by 84,769 shares and now owns 514,278 shares. Goldman Sachs Activebeta U.S. was reduced too.