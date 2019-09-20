Gmt Capital Continues to Hold Stake in National Beverage (FIZZ); Rmb Capital Management Increased Its Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Holding by $1.53 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 56,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 270,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 214,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 279,114 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 394.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 329,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 412,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42 million, up from 83,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 75,279 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,624 shares to 30,409 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cmnty Corp S C (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 183,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,682 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

