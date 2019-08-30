Gmt Capital Continues to Hold Position in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT); Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Gradient Investments Has Lifted Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 300,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 907,376 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 606,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 80,641 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 378,377 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 22,587 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 22,428 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 4,740 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability owns 1,725 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service invested 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 2,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shell Asset Management holds 7,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 966,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ima Wealth has 13,731 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 16,125 shares. Oppenheimer Co accumulated 9,497 shares. Brown Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,115 shares to 18,796 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 21,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,602 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

