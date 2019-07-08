Gmt Capital Continues to Hold Position in Lennar (LEN); Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Upped Holding

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 178,289 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 1.13M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $92,750 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 675,400 shares to 424,409 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).