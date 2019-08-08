Gmt Capital Continues to Hold Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN); Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Position by $1.60 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 4.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 119,809 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

