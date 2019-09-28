Gmt Capital Boosted Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN); Buckingham Asset Management Position in American Express Co (AXP) Upped by $335,421 as Share Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 515,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13M, up from 447,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Number of women-owned businesses is on the rise – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 17,054 shares to 57,079 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 24,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 451,000 shares. 132,057 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mraz Amerine & holds 0.3% or 8,094 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 443,538 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chase Investment Counsel holds 31,200 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. 308,782 were reported by Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Com. Prudential Financial has 638,765 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd has 0.99% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,611 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 75,550 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Communication holds 2,694 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested 0.67% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 686,900 shares to 272,120 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 146,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,697 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).