GMS Inc. (GMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Both GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 26 0.34 39.97M 1.32 17.08 Trex Company Inc. 86 1.53 58.17M 2.19 37.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Trex Company Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GMS Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GMS Inc. and Trex Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 152,673,796.79% 8.7% 2.5% Trex Company Inc. 67,412,214.63% 38.7% 27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. has 2.7 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trex Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GMS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GMS Inc. and Trex Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GMS Inc. has a -1.36% downside potential and a consensus price target of $28.33. Trex Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus price target and a -12.02% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that GMS Inc. looks more robust than Trex Company Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GMS Inc. and Trex Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 98.8% respectively. 1.1% are GMS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Trex Company Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year GMS Inc. was more bullish than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors GMS Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.