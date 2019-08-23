GMS Inc. (GMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

We are comparing GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 19 0.32 N/A 1.32 17.08 Summit Materials Inc. 17 1.08 N/A 0.32 57.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Summit Materials Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. GMS Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GMS Inc. and Summit Materials Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5% Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Summit Materials Inc. has 2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. GMS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GMS Inc. and Summit Materials Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

GMS Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential downside is -16.11%. On the other hand, Summit Materials Inc.’s potential downside is -6.10% and its average price target is $19.25. Based on the data delivered earlier, Summit Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than GMS Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of GMS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.89% of Summit Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GMS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.7% of Summit Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71%

For the past year GMS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit Materials Inc.

Summary

GMS Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Summit Materials Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.