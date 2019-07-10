GMS Inc. (GMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 18 0.29 N/A 1.18 16.02 PGT Innovations Inc. 16 1.30 N/A 1.01 15.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GMS Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc. PGT Innovations Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. GMS Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PGT Innovations Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.3% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GMS Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival PGT Innovations Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. PGT Innovations Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GMS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GMS Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GMS Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential downside is -11.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.4% of GMS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of PGT Innovations Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are GMS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are PGT Innovations Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. 0.42% 13.52% -4.77% 9.72% -36.3% 27.66% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.71% 7.33% -12.56% -26.68% -16.28% -2.02%

For the past year GMS Inc. had bullish trend while PGT Innovations Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors GMS Inc. beats PGT Innovations Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.