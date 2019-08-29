GMS Inc. (GMS) Reaches $26.57 After 8.00% Up Move; Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Fluidigm (FLDM) Holding By $1.17 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) stake by 19.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 89,729 shares as Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)’s stock declined 11.45%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 548,410 shares with $7.29M value, up from 458,681 last quarter. Fluidigm Corp now has $366.80M valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 317,841 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes

The stock of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 12.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 293,940 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 07/03/2018 – GMS INC GMS.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES RAISES TO BUY; 13/03/2018 – GMS INC GMS.N : INSTINET STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $40; 12/04/2018 – GMS at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – GMS SECURED FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GYP HOLDINGS’S DBA GMS B1 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – AEON: CITES GMS, SUPERMARKET OPS FOR HIGHER OP. FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS GMS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – GMS TO BUY WSB TITAN, LARGEST WALLBOARD DISTRIBUTOR IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – GMS Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 12; 15/03/2018 – Jam City Appoints Former Machine Zone GMs Nick Pavlich and Chris Ulm to Executive TeamThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $28.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GMS worth $85.84M more.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $13.77 million activity. $22,077 worth of stock was bought by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher on Friday, August 23. $19,956 worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares were sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $63,040 was made by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluidigm has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 171.40% above currents $5.28 stock price. Fluidigm had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 141,037 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 916,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 1.23M shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 344,028 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De has 0.19% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 188,208 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 13,352 shares. Petrus Co Lta invested in 12,756 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Eam Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 386,854 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Artisan Prtn LP has invested 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 29,653 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 27,408 shares.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.