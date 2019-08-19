GMS Inc. (GMS) EPS Estimated At $0.82; Shorts at Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Raised By 30.61%

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) had an increase of 30.61% in short interest. BSGM’s SI was 796,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.61% from 609,900 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s short sellers to cover BSGM’s short positions. The SI to Biosig Technologies Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 106,562 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. GMS’s profit would be $33.11M giving it 6.73 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GMS Inc.’s analysts see 20.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 217,496 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 05/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS GMS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 06/03/2018 GMS 3Q EPS 47C; 13/03/2018 – GMS INC GMS.N : INSTINET STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $40; 05/04/2018 – S&P PLACED GMS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – GMS at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Jam City Appoints Former Machine Zone GMs Nick Pavlich and Chris Ulm to Executive Team; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GYP HOLDINGS’S DBA GMS B1 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – GMS: Mike Callahan Will Continue to Serve as President and CEO of Combined Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ GMS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMS); 05/04/2018 – Wallboard Distributor GMS Buying WSB Titan for $627 Million

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $891.07 million. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company has market cap of $149.67 million. The firm develops includes PURE EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments.

