GMS Inc. (GMS) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Comparison side by side

Since GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 26 0.33 39.97M 1.32 17.08 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.00 19.37M 0.14 51.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GMS Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc. Tecnoglass Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GMS Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecnoglass Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GMS Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 151,573,758.06% 8.7% 2.5% Tecnoglass Inc. 261,756,756.76% 3.8% 1.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Tecnoglass Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tecnoglass Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GMS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GMS Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of GMS Inc. is $28.33, with potential downside of -0.84%. On the other hand, Tecnoglass Inc.’s potential upside is 21.79% and its average price target is $9.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Tecnoglass Inc. looks more robust than GMS Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of GMS Inc. shares and 14% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares. GMS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

For the past year GMS Inc. had bullish trend while Tecnoglass Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GMS Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Tecnoglass Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.