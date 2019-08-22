GMS Inc. (GMS) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Comparing side by side

As General Building Materials companies, GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 19 0.32 N/A 1.32 17.08 Owens Corning 52 0.87 N/A 4.66 12.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GMS Inc. and Owens Corning. Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. GMS Inc. is presently more expensive than Owens Corning, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GMS Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Owens Corning has 1.7 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GMS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GMS Inc. and Owens Corning’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60

The downside potential is -15.93% for GMS Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Competitively Owens Corning has a consensus target price of $59.6, with potential upside of 4.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Owens Corning is looking more favorable than GMS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of GMS Inc. shares and 97.17% of Owens Corning shares. Insiders held 1.1% of GMS Inc. shares. Competitively, Owens Corning has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year GMS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Owens Corning.

Summary

Owens Corning beats GMS Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.