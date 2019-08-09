GMS Inc. (GMS) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; Portland General Electric Co Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. GMS’s profit would be $34.94 million giving it 6.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GMS Inc.’s analysts see 20.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 339,345 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GYP HOLDINGS’S DBA GMS B1 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – GMS INC GMS.N : INSTINET STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $40; 23/04/2018 – GMS at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – DOUG SKREPNEK WILL BECOME PRESIDENT OF GMS CANADA; 27/03/2018 – AEON: CITES GMS, SUPERMARKET OPS FOR HIGHER OP. FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns GMS Inc. ‘BB-‘ Rating, Puts On Watch Developing; 05/04/2018 – GMS: Mike Callahan Will Continue to Serve as President and CEO of Combined Company; 07/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GMS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Wallboard Distributor GMS Buying WSB Titan for $627 Million; 12/04/2018 – GMS at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 141 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 116 trimmed and sold equity positions in Portland General Electric Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 24.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $960.72 million. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 17.21 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.