Gm Advisory Group Trimmed Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Cibc World Markets Position In Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Was Increased

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 40,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 225,853 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.27M, up from 185,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares to 289,984 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,799 shares to 66,087 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 166,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,722 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call).

