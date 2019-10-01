Gm Advisory Group Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Upped; United Asset Strategies Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 4.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru invested in 2.32% or 27,202 shares. Barton Investment accumulated 0.13% or 6,179 shares. 13,037 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.06% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assoc stated it has 31,247 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated reported 21,080 shares. Act Ii LP holds 5.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,051 shares. Capital City Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 13,259 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.33% or 3.23 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Williams Jones And Ltd Llc owns 425,590 shares. Spirit Of America Ny holds 14,650 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Lc stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Kraus & holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,533 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership holds 146,851 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 21,390 shares to 16,242 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,023 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited accumulated 0.07% or 464,852 shares. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.82% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct accumulated 42,824 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,930 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd New York has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.58% or 3.16M shares. Lakewood Mgmt Lp has invested 8.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jabodon Pt reported 40,701 shares. Moreover, Compton Inc Ri has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,719 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc stated it has 49,911 shares. 172,559 were reported by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. 350,675 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Sonata Cap Gp has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,545 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Credit Capital has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).