Gm Advisory Group Lowered Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Fulton Bank Boosted Position by $764,764 as Market Valuation Declined

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,504 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 11,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $380.52. About 2.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.18 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares to 355,229 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,628 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings.