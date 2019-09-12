Gm Advisory Group Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.89 Million; Aqua America (WTR) Holder Granite Investment Partners Raised Stake by $327,057

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 7,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 42,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 34,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 844,150 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 2.01 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fundx Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers owns 14,750 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 91,484 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc. First Communication holds 28,620 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 1.27 million shares. Ruggie Cap Group has 85 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tctc Holding owns 9,788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 391,516 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 139,000 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.7% stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 40,675 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 87,313 were reported by Park Natl Corp Oh. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 172,726 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd, New York-based fund reported 130,617 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares to 103,407 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Com New York reported 33,202 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2.39 million were reported by Northern Trust. 6,504 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Cls Investments Lc has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 312 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 280,596 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 26,446 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,102 shares. Benedict Incorporated owns 74,775 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 336,107 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0.09% or 1.16M shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3,368 shares to 31,055 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Wtr Res Inc by 36,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,090 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.